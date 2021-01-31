Insider Buying: Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Director Harry J. Cynkus bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $16.28 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $551.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter worth $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $474,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

