Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 179 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 898 ($11.73) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 732.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.59 million and a P/E ratio of 34.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.