Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) insider Michael J. Bell purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.12. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £23.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

