Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) (LON:TAVI) insider Oliver Charles Cooke purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

LON TAVI opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Tavistock Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.69.

Get Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) alerts:

Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.