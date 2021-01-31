Insider Selling: Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 8,600 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $23,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,287.50.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riwi alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $275.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $3,562.00.

On Monday, January 18th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 11,000 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $4,384.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 200 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $548.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 800 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $2,360.00.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Riwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.