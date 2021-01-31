Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 3,158 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Descheneaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50.

SIVB opened at $437.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

