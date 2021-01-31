Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $50.83 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trinseo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trinseo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.