Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells 190,040 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$243,479.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,726.75.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$178.15 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

