Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells $5,800,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $34.32 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

