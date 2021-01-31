Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Sells $309,800.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,176.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

