Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $7,613.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,439,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.