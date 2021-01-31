Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, an increase of 283.9% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 683,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,147. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

