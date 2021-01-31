Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,425. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.