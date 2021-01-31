Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

In other Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Shares of LON ICP traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company had a trading volume of 593,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,738. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,712.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,461.83. The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.