International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.