International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Knight by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after buying an additional 228,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

