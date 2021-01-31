International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 25,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $106.88 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

