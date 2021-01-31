International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

