International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

