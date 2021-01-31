International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 97.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

