International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

