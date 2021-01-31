Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $$76.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

