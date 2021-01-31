Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,815,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 19,348,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Shares of IITSF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.