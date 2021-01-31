Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Analysis

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 36.57%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91% Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.83 $364.10 million $1.92 2.10 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.51 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

