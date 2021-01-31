Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 30,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,644. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.