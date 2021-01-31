Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $700,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.56. 55,259,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average is $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

