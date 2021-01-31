Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $314.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

