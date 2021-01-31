Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

