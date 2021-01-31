Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 47.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

VGM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 72,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,736. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

