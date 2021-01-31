Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 106.7% in January

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE VTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.