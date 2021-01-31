Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 319.8% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of IIM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 57,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,049. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

