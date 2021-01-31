Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Financial Survey

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investar and Bank of Santa Clarita’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 1.79 $16.84 million $1.81 8.91 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.15% 5.51% 0.58% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Santa Clarita has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Investar and Bank of Santa Clarita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Investar beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second and other second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 30 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations in Santa Clarita Valley. The company provides business checking and savings, personal checking and savings, student, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and retirement savings accounts. It also offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, secured personal loans, and automotive loans; and business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, standby letter of credit, and fixed asset financing, as well as SBA loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards; and online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating, online wire transfers, and other cash management services, as well as ATM, and online and mobile banking services. Bank of Santa Clarita was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

