Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.90

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $167.90 and traded as high as $195.30. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $190.35, with a volume of 4,739,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Investec Group (INVP.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group (INVP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group (INVP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.