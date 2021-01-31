Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 1,825 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 211,564 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

