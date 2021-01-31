Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

