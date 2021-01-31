Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 7,795 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 19,971,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,744,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.