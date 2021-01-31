Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 6,180,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

