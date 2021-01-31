Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,546. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

