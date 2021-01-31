Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $218,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 3,461,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,619. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

