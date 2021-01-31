Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 3,180 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 109,258,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,732,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

