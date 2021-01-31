Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 275 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $207.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

