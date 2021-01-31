Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up about 4.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 3,536,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.