InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 10.7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price fell 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 6,043,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,960,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

