IONChain Price Reaches $0.0017 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, IONChain has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $210,379.31 and approximately $2,049.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

