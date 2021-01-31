IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. IOST has a total market capitalization of $249.94 million and approximately $102.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

