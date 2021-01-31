IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.85

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.85 and traded as high as $95.70. IP Group Plc (IPO.L) shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 2,944,289 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.85.

About IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

