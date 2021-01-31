iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB) Trading Down 0.4%

iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJUB)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Aluminum Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.