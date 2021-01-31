iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:SGGB) Trading Up 2%

iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:SGGB)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58. Approximately 546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.