iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $371.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

