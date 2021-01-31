iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

